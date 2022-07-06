Sign up
Photo 3473
Gardenia
The gardenia bush in front of our house was planted 70 years ago. It’s amazing that it continues to bloom every year!
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3482
photos
89
followers
81
following
Milanie
ace
Bet this smells wonderful - can't believe it's age.
July 7th, 2022
