Previous
Next
Gardenia by loweygrace
Photo 3473

Gardenia

The gardenia bush in front of our house was planted 70 years ago. It’s amazing that it continues to bloom every year!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
951% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Bet this smells wonderful - can't believe it's age.
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise