Photo 3510
Before the fall
My husband is ready to hike in the background of this photo. An hour later he was showing off how easy it was to cross the stream and fell on the slippery rocks! We were so relieved he only had a small bruise on his right hand!
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
0
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3519
photos
87
followers
80
following
961% complete
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
close