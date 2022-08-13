Previous
Before the fall by loweygrace
Photo 3510

Before the fall

My husband is ready to hike in the background of this photo. An hour later he was showing off how easy it was to cross the stream and fell on the slippery rocks! We were so relieved he only had a small bruise on his right hand!
13th August 2022

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
961% complete

