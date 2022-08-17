Previous
Clay by loweygrace
Photo 3514

Clay

My brothers-in-law own a pottery shop and have an expansive clay workshop at home. Tonight we were getting instruction on the wheel- but not doing very well!
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
962% complete

