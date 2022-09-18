Previous
Bougainvillea by loweygrace
Bougainvillea

We took a slow, short walk up the alley behind our house. I spent most of the day icing my sprained ankle.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Lois

bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 19th, 2022  
