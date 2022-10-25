Previous
Double Hibiscus by loweygrace
Photo 3575

Double Hibiscus

We walk by this pretty hibiscus on our longer weekend walks.
25th October 2022

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous colour!
October 26th, 2022  
