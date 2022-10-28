Previous
Parking Lot Beauty by loweygrace
Photo 3578

I worked at a Food Bank today where about 400 cars pulled through the lines of frozen meat and fish, fresh vegetables, bags of nuts, breads, pallets of canned vegetables, bottles of juices and lots of cleaning supplies!
The job I was given was to put a variety of canned vegetables in the trunks of the cars as they pulled up to my section. I enjoyed every minute and can’t wait to go work next Friday!
After we cleaned up the parking lot I noticed this lovely purple flower.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details

julia ace
Well done you..
The flower is Tobouchina or China doll.. comes in pink and white as well..
October 29th, 2022  
