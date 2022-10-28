Parking Lot Beauty

I worked at a Food Bank today where about 400 cars pulled through the lines of frozen meat and fish, fresh vegetables, bags of nuts, breads, pallets of canned vegetables, bottles of juices and lots of cleaning supplies!

The job I was given was to put a variety of canned vegetables in the trunks of the cars as they pulled up to my section. I enjoyed every minute and can’t wait to go work next Friday!

After we cleaned up the parking lot I noticed this lovely purple flower.