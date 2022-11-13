Previous
Next
Water Basin by loweygrace
Photo 3591

Water Basin

The water basin has collected water from the storms last week! So lovely to see!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and reflections.
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise