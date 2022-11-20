Previous
Next
Neighbor’s Rose by loweygrace
Photo 3599

Neighbor’s Rose

I don’t know this neighbor but wanted to take a photo of this rose! I was going to forget about it but my husband encouraged me by saying they’d be flattered. No one came out but I wonder if there was a camera!
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise