Photo 3615
Ornaments!
My husband’s choice 2014
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3624
photos
84
followers
77
following
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
So pretty.
December 7th, 2022
