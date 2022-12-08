Previous
Ornaments! 8 by loweygrace
Our youngest son’s choice in 2004.
Only our daughter wanted to take her ornaments with her when she moved away- both of our sons aren’t interested. I’m very happy to hold on to their lovely ornaments!!
