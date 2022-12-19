Sign up
Photo 3628
Ornaments! 19
This ornament doesn’t have a date on it but I’m guessing 1990 part of a set.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
3637
photos
84
followers
77
following
993% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet !
December 19th, 2022
