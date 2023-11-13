Previous
Mystery Tomato by loweygrace
Mystery Tomato

Someone at work is growing a tomato plant in a drain pipe!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Lois

@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
