Previous
Photo 3850
Walking
Took a walk around the neighborhood today.
Today is the first that my husband & I both feel better. Not sure what it was, but we both needed an antibiotic!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
3859
photos
71
followers
71
following
1054% complete
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
3850
Photo Details
2
2
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
12th November 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Babs
ace
Lovely flowers. Good to hear you are feeling better
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely to hear you are fit to take photos. This is a Great shot.
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these cheerful flowers, so glad you are out and about again.
November 13th, 2023
