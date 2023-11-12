Previous
Walking by loweygrace
Walking

Took a walk around the neighborhood today.
Today is the first that my husband & I both feel better. Not sure what it was, but we both needed an antibiotic!
12th November 2023

Lois

Babs ace
Lovely flowers. Good to hear you are feeling better
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely to hear you are fit to take photos. This is a Great shot.
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these cheerful flowers, so glad you are out and about again.
November 13th, 2023  
