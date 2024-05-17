Sign up
Previous
Photo 4019
Japanese Wall Hanging
A gift from my sister when they lived in Japan. It’s a long, thin hand painted linen material about 5 1/2ft long. This is a 12” long section.
Month of pink.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana
ace
I love this Lois, such a delicate looking lotus flower and bud. It brings back memories of when we lived in Japan ;-)
May 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful image.
May 18th, 2024
Lois
ace
@ludwigsdiana
We lived in Japan also! We were married in Osaka and our first son was born in Kyoto. Where did you live?
May 18th, 2024
