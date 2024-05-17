Previous
Japanese Wall Hanging by loweygrace
Photo 4019

Japanese Wall Hanging

A gift from my sister when they lived in Japan. It’s a long, thin hand painted linen material about 5 1/2ft long. This is a 12” long section.

Month of pink.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Diana ace
I love this Lois, such a delicate looking lotus flower and bud. It brings back memories of when we lived in Japan ;-)
May 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful image.
May 18th, 2024  
Lois ace
@ludwigsdiana We lived in Japan also! We were married in Osaka and our first son was born in Kyoto. Where did you live?
May 18th, 2024  
