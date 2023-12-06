Previous
2002 by loweygrace
Photo 3858

2002

My husband’s 2002 ornament choice!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise