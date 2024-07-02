Previous
Thrift Store by loweygrace
Photo 4065

Thrift Store

Thrift store shopping in Colorado Springs!



Month of blue.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love these blue vases and shapes!
July 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great selection of blue glass. Did you buy any? Ì love the fourth one from the left
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise