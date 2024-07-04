Sign up
Previous
Photo 4067
Toy VW
My sister and Scot her husband have a wall of toy VW cars and buses. I put 2 blue cars on the electric stove top for reflection.
Month of blue
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - brings back memories of our little beetle - but alas ours was in a safe beige colour !!!!!
July 5th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
This is fabulous Lois, what a great idea and capture.
July 5th, 2024
