Toy VW by loweygrace
Toy VW

My sister and Scot her husband have a wall of toy VW cars and buses. I put 2 blue cars on the electric stove top for reflection.


Month of blue
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - brings back memories of our little beetle - but alas ours was in a safe beige colour !!!!!
July 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
This is fabulous Lois, what a great idea and capture.
July 5th, 2024  
