Previous
Dad’s Cartoon by loweygrace
Photo 4133

Dad’s Cartoon

Dad drew sports cartoons for a Levittown newspaper. I’ll have to do more research to find out the name!



Month of black & white
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise