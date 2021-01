quiescent

qui·es·cent - in a state or period of inactivity or dormancy.



It was a subtle kind of day...



- - - - - - -

for the 52-week challenge, "New: Let’s forget about the year that was 2020 and start fresh in 2021...Use this as your inspiration." I was thinking of peace and calm and stillness to start 2021, in contrast to the gears (COVID) and conflict (the US presidential election) and general turmoil of 2020...