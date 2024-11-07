Previous
Scenes Of The Road by lsquared
Photo 616

Scenes Of The Road

Another slice-of-life, as the sun was setting over Rt 30 on the SW side of STL. We always stop for gas when we're on the Missouri side of the river (Mississippi), we save about $0.45/gallon over Illinois.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2024  
GaryW
Great travel scene!
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise