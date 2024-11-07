Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
Scenes Of The Road
Another slice-of-life, as the sun was setting over Rt 30 on the SW side of STL. We always stop for gas when we're on the Missouri side of the river (Mississippi), we save about $0.45/gallon over Illinois.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3503
photos
93
followers
65
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Latest from all albums
2474
2475
614
2476
615
2477
2478
616
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th November 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-72
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2024
GaryW
Great travel scene!
November 8th, 2024
