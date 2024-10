I haven't entered ACC in a while, I keep meaning to. Anyway, after I uploaded this photo to my main album, I thought "this would make a good starting point for the album cover challenge". So here you go.Details on the challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49912/*new*-album-cover-challenge-157 My band name came from a random wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soviet%E2%80%93Lithuanian_Mutual_Assistance_Treaty My album title came from a Denis Diderot quote: http://www.quotationspage.com/quote/1301.html