Previous
Old Water Tower by lsquared
Photo 2464

Old Water Tower

This old water tower sits along one of our rails-to-trails paths. I presume it dates back to steam trains, although there may have been other reasons for rail-side water towers. Any experts w/ thoughts?
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise