Previous
Photo 2463
Fall Colors
Nice afternoon walk at The Gardens at SIUE (Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville)
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
2
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3483
photos
93
followers
65
following
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th October 2024 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous trees lovely patterns in the bark. Autumn cheerful colours
October 25th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice colors and bark textures
October 25th, 2024
