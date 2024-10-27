Previous
Newt guards the trail by lsquared
Photo 2467

Newt guards the trail

Our local Rails-to-Trails system has a series of "Trial Critters" sculptures. This one kitty is titled Newt
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Beverley ace
Fun & cheerful…
October 27th, 2024  
