Lost In A Fog by lsquared
Lost In A Fog

Along the Great River Road, between Alton, IL and Grafton, IL. Taken from the passenger seat, of course!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
Frances Tackaberry ace
Foggy day! Looks like a scene from a movie.
January 7th, 2021  
