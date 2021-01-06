Sign up
Photo 1707
Lost In A Fog
Along the Great River Road, between Alton, IL and Grafton, IL. Taken from the passenger seat, of course!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Foggy day! Looks like a scene from a movie.
January 7th, 2021
