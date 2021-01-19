Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1716
Untitled #8100
Straight Out Of Camera, B&W (in camera), Focal length 51mm (Nifty Fifty). Kind of like something I might've shot is the 70's. Although I'd like to belive I've improved in the past 40+ years!
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2487
photos
119
followers
76
following
470% complete
View this month »
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Latest from all albums
1712
1713
186
409
1714
1715
410
1716
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th January 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close