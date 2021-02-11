Previous
Diamonds and Hearts by lsquared
Diamonds and Hearts

Detail of some costume jewelry from the 60's (I think).
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
