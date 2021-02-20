Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1742
We can't all, and some of us don't.
I made it until day 6 of "portraits" before using one of the dogs... But here's one of the grumpy old man, with an Eeyore quote for a title.
for "Flash of Red February's" week three Portrait theme.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2533
photos
132
followers
79
following
477% complete
View this month »
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
Latest from all albums
424
425
1738
1739
1740
1741
426
1742
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
20th February 2021 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close