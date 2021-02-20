Previous
Next
We can't all, and some of us don't. by lsquared
Photo 1742

We can't all, and some of us don't.

I made it until day 6 of "portraits" before using one of the dogs... But here's one of the grumpy old man, with an Eeyore quote for a title.

for "Flash of Red February's" week three Portrait theme.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
477% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise