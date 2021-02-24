Previous
Triangles II by lsquared
Photo 1746

Triangles II

The theme for the last week of 2021's Flash Of Red is "details, textures, and shapes".
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Milanie ace
Caught them all - really nice
February 25th, 2021  
