Photo 1750
Last day of Flash of Red Week 4: "details, textures, and shapes". Which is also the last day of February, and Flash Of Red. Hope y'all have enjoyed it!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
0
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2547
photos
132
followers
79
following
479% complete
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
428
429
1747
190
1748
430
1749
1750
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th February 2021 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2021
