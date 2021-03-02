Previous
Twin Mounds by lsquared
Twin Mounds

Last photo from our recent excursion to Cahokia Mounds. Cahokia Mounds is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico. It was occupied primarily during the Mississippian period (800–1400), with a population of 10–20,000 at its peak between 1050 and 1150.

According to the internet, "Twin Mounds" are the largest of several sets of paired mounds, each with a rectangular and a conical mound.
It is believed that these mounds might be part of a mortuary complex, with the platform mound for "preparation" and the conical mound for burial.

A fascinating place.
Lisa Poland ace
My nephew studied Cahokia Mounds in middle school in TN. He was very excited to visit it when he visited us. It definitely is a fascinating place.
March 5th, 2021  
