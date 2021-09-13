Sign up
Photo 1837
Towering - NF-SOOC
St, Jaclob, IL
For
@vignouse
Richard Sayer's Straight-Out-Of-Camera-Nifty Fifty September Challenge. Still keepung with black-and-white!
Challenge explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
2
2
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2658
photos
127
followers
73
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th September 2021 6:26pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
GaryW
I love old water towers! Great perspective!
September 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great POV, love all the lines
September 14th, 2021
