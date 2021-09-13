Previous
Towering - NF-SOOC by lsquared
Photo 1837

Towering - NF-SOOC

St, Jaclob, IL

For @vignouse Richard Sayer's Straight-Out-Of-Camera-Nifty Fifty September Challenge. Still keepung with black-and-white!

Challenge explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
GaryW
I love old water towers! Great perspective!
September 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great POV, love all the lines
September 14th, 2021  
