Photo 1838
ZX - NF-SOOC
Just a little Slice-Of-Life, trying to beat a storm (unsuccessfully, by the way)
For
@vignouse
Richard Sayer's Straight-Out-Of-Camera-Nifty Fifty September Challenge. Still keepung with black-and-white!
Challenge explained here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2660
photos
127
followers
73
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th September 2021 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
