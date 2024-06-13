Sign up
Photo 2389
Water Tower
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
1
1
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th June 2024 1:31pm
Tags
eotb-156
Karen
An awesome POV! That’s a very high water tower. Fantastic shot, I love the sun peeping out on the side.
June 14th, 2024
