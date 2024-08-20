Previous
STOP by lsquared
Photo 2416

STOP

Another random phone photo.

I've been doing a lot of these this month, my #2 gallery has one for every day of August, and several have bled over to my #1 gallery. Little slices of life, observations of the world as I pass through it.
Larry L

Wendy ace
It's a wonderful documentary image. Who know what it will look like in the future.
August 20th, 2024  
