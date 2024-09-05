Previous
Honeysuckle by lsquared
Honeysuckle

As a kid, I loved honeysuckle. We would pull off a flower, pinch the base and pull the stings through, providing a drop of sweet nectar.

These days I know it is an invasive species here in the USA, and it has been decades since I tasted the nectar.
Lou Ann ace
I loved enjoying honeysuckle nectar when I was growing up.
September 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gosh how wonderful…
September 6th, 2024  
