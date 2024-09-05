Sign up
Previous
Photo 2428
Honeysuckle
As a kid, I loved honeysuckle. We would pull off a flower, pinch the base and pull the stings through, providing a drop of sweet nectar.
These days I know it is an invasive species here in the USA, and it has been decades since I tasted the nectar.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
2
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
5
2
365
X-T3
2nd September 2024 3:20pm
Lou Ann
ace
I loved enjoying honeysuckle nectar when I was growing up.
September 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gosh how wonderful…
September 6th, 2024
