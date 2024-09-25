Sign up
Previous
Photo 2440
Hummingbird Strikes a Pose
As we've passed the Autumnal Equinox, our hummingbird activity is slowing down. But this fellow was hanging around this morning. Pretty sure it is a juvenile male (Ruby Throated Hummingbird)
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Larry L
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
25th September 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
