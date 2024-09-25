Previous
Hummingbird Strikes a Pose by lsquared
Hummingbird Strikes a Pose

As we've passed the Autumnal Equinox, our hummingbird activity is slowing down. But this fellow was hanging around this morning. Pretty sure it is a juvenile male (Ruby Throated Hummingbird)
Larry L

