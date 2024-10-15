Previous
In a motel, baby, like the Holiday Inn... by lsquared
Photo 2454

In a motel, baby, like the Holiday Inn...

Just a little slice of life, we stayed at the HIE (Holiday Inn Express) recently.

The title of from the old Elton John song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsC3g3N_qUQ
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise