Red Shouldered Hawk by lsquared
Red Shouldered Hawk

Not a stunning picture, but I wanted to share the moment. This hawk was hanging around the back yard this morning. Mostly up in the trees, but it hung out on the fence just long enough for me to grab a couple of shots...
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
