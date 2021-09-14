Sign up
Photo 448
Slice of Life #2
Taken 45 minutes after the image in my main album. Towards the end of the stor. that was imminent in that other photo.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th September 2021 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
