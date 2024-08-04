Previous
The key to enjoying the journey by lsquared
Photo 589

The key to enjoying the journey

"The key to enjoying the journey is being open to the unknown" - Kristine Carlson

Random iPhone shot of the day
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I agree…
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise