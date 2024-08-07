Sign up
Photo 592
Wet
Random iPhone shot of the day.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th August 2024 8:51am
Lesley
ace
Wow, is that a massive cobweb? Fascinating capture, whatever it is.
August 7th, 2024
