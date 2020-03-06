Previous
Next
Lil Nis by lstasel
Photo 2082

Lil Nis

One of three new sculptures at Bernheim Forest by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. The are constructed with recycled and repurposed materials. They are supposed to stay at Bernheim for about 3 years.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise