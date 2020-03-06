Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2082
Lil Nis
One of three new sculptures at Bernheim Forest by Danish artist Thomas Dambo. The are constructed with recycled and repurposed materials. They are supposed to stay at Bernheim for about 3 years.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2175
photos
23
followers
16
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bernheim forest
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close