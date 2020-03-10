Previous
Acrobat by lstasel
Photo 2087

Acrobat

I am amazed at how strong squirrels are. He is easily hanging on with one foot.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture. The ones in my back yard constantly amaze me with the strength of their abdominal muscles!
March 12th, 2020  
