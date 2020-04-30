Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2143
Rose-breasted Grosbeak
This is only the second year I have had a Rose-breasted Grosbeak come to my bird feeders. Hopefully I will get another chance to photograph him before he continues his journey north. Also saw another hummingbird today.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2235
photos
25
followers
17
following
Tags
bird
,
rose-breasted grosbeak
