Rose-breasted Grosbeak by lstasel
Photo 2143

Rose-breasted Grosbeak

This is only the second year I have had a Rose-breasted Grosbeak come to my bird feeders. Hopefully I will get another chance to photograph him before he continues his journey north. Also saw another hummingbird today.
30th April 2020

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
