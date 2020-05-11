Previous
Sentinel Chipmunk by lstasel
Photo 2154

Sentinel Chipmunk

You would think he is looking out for predators but he is actually looking for other chipmunks coming into his territory. They are so funny, they will eat right next to a squirrel but as soon as they see another chipmunk, the chase is on.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Laura

