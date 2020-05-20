Sign up
Photo 2163
Hiding
One of the Blue Jay's thought he could hide in the Japanese maple tree.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2255
photos
25
followers
17
following
592% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th May 2020 3:23pm
Tags
bird
,
blue jay
