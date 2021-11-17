Sign up
Photo 2708
Last Days and Storm Clouds
Most of the trees are now past peak. A few maples still peaking and lots of Japanese Maples and burning bushes.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
trees
clouds
storm
fall
Shutterbug
ace
Love the red trees and that is a beautiful cloudscape.
November 19th, 2021
*lynn
ace
beautiful trees and clouds
November 19th, 2021
