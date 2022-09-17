Previous
Fountain by lstasel
Photo 3012

Fountain

It looks like fall is approaching but you wouldn't know it from the temperature. Mid 80's today and upper 80's into the 90's for the next couple of days.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
*lynn ace
Gorgeous! I love the smoothness (there is probably a better word) of the water.
September 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp. Looks like a beautiful day in this park.
September 18th, 2022  
