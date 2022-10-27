Previous
Next
Kentucky Dam by lstasel
Photo 3052

Kentucky Dam

Ironically on the Tennessee River.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the sky.
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise